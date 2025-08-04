Ship Healthcare Holdings Announces Treasury Share Acquisition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Ship Healthcare Holdings ( (JP:3360) ).

Ship Healthcare Holdings, Inc. has announced the acquisition of 720,800 treasury shares in July 2025, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This strategic move, conducted through the Tokyo Stock Exchange, aims to enhance shareholder value and optimize the company’s capital structure, reflecting its commitment to financial stability and market confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3360) stock is a Buy with a Yen3220.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ship Healthcare Holdings stock, see the JP:3360 Stock Forecast page.

More about Ship Healthcare Holdings

Ship Healthcare Holdings, Inc. operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on providing healthcare services and solutions. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its comprehensive healthcare offerings.

YTD Price Performance: 0.14%

Average Trading Volume: 359,951

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen186.8B

