Shineroad International Holdings Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Shineroad International Holdings Limited ( (HK:1587) ) has provided an announcement.

Shineroad International Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for 15 August 2025. The meeting will focus on approving the unaudited consolidated interim results for the first half of 2025 and considering the payment of an interim dividend, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and stakeholder returns.

More about Shineroad International Holdings Limited

Shineroad International Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability. It operates within a group structure, focusing on providing products and services in its respective industry.

Average Trading Volume: 249,052

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$428.4M

