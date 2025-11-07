Shimizu Corporation Reports Strong Financial Performance for First Half of 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Shimizu ( (JP:1803) ) has issued an update.

Shimizu Corporation reported strong financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with significant increases in net sales and income compared to the previous year. Net sales rose by 7.1%, and net income attributable to shareholders surged by 332.3%, reflecting robust operational efficiency and market demand. The company’s financial position remains solid, with a notable increase in owners’ equity ratio. This positive financial outcome positions Shimizu favorably within the construction industry, potentially enhancing stakeholder confidence and market competitiveness.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:1803) stock is a Buy with a Yen2168.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shimizu stock, see the JP:1803 Stock Forecast page.

More about Shimizu

Shimizu Corporation operates in the construction industry, providing a range of services including building construction, civil engineering, and real estate development. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and the Nagoya Stock Exchange Premier Market, focusing on both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 2,493,644

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1405.6B

See more data about 1803 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue