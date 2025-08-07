Shimadzu Corporation Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Mixed Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Shimadzu ( (JP:7701) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Shimadzu Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ending June 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in net sales by 1.2% year-on-year. However, the company experienced a decline in ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent by 17.3% and 20.7%, respectively. The financial results indicate challenges in maintaining profit margins despite increased sales, impacting the company’s short-term financial performance and potentially influencing its strategic decisions moving forward.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7701) stock is a Buy with a Yen5800.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shimadzu stock, see the JP:7701 Stock Forecast page.

More about Shimadzu

Shimadzu Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in manufacturing and providing analytical and measuring instruments. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions across various industries, including healthcare, environmental, and industrial sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 741,929

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen980.9B

