Shiga Bank Completes Treasury Share Disposal for Stock Compensation

Shiga Bank, Ltd. ( (JP:8366) ) has shared an announcement.

The Shiga Bank, Ltd. has completed the payment for the disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock compensation, following a resolution by its board of directors. This move involves the disposal of 4,924 shares of common stock, valued at 5,870 yen per share, with a total disposal value of 28,903,880 yen, distributed among six directors and nine executive officers, potentially impacting the bank’s equity structure and stakeholder interests.

The Shiga Bank, Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on banking services. It offers a range of financial products and services to its customers, with a market focus on providing comprehensive banking solutions.

