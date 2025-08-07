SHIFT Inc. Forms Strategic Alliance with COMWARE to Boost ERP Capabilities

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

SHIFT ( (JP:3697) ) has provided an update.

SHIFT Inc. has announced a capital and business alliance with COMWARE CO., LTD., acquiring 5.70% of its voting rights. This alliance aims to strengthen SHIFT’s SAP business by leveraging both companies’ human resources and technological strengths to address growing customer needs in the ERP industry, enhancing their market positioning and operational capabilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3697) stock is a Buy with a Yen1500.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SHIFT stock, see the JP:3697 Stock Forecast page.

SHIFT Inc. operates in the software services industry, providing quality assurance, software development, IT consulting, project management, and marketing support. The company focuses on helping clients create software services and products that drive sales, with a strong emphasis on ERP systems and a robust team of ERP specialists.

Average Trading Volume: 3,373,481

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen438.8B

