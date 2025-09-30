SHF Holdings Announces Key Leadership Appointments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from SHF Holdings ( (SHFS) ).

On September 24, 2025, SHF Holdings, Inc. made several key appointments and changes within its leadership team. Douglas Beck was appointed as the Principal Accounting Officer while continuing his role as Senior Vice President of Finance, Controller. Michael Regan was named Chief Investment & Strategy Officer, and Jeffrey Kay was appointed Chief Marketing Officer. Additionally, the board of directors decided to reduce its size from seven to five members. These changes are expected to streamline operations and strengthen the company’s strategic focus.

The most recent analyst rating on (SHFS) stock is a Hold with a $7.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SHF Holdings stock, see the SHFS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SHFS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SHFS is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 45 reflects significant financial challenges and poor valuation metrics, which are major concerns for SHF Holdings. While the technical analysis indicates a bullish trend, the overbought RSI suggests caution. The lack of positive earnings call data and corporate events further limits the stock’s appeal.

To see Spark’s full report on SHFS stock, click here.

More about SHF Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 1,509,051

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $21.34M

Find detailed analytics on SHFS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue