Sherwin-Williams Reports Solid Q3 2025 Results

Sherwin-Williams ( (SHW) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sherwin-Williams presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of paint, coatings, and related products, catering to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers worldwide.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Sherwin-Williams announced a 3.2% increase in consolidated net sales, reaching $6.36 billion. The company also reported a 5.3% rise in diluted net income per share, showcasing its resilience in a challenging market environment.

Key financial highlights include a 6.0% increase in Adjusted EBITDA to $1.36 billion and a 3.3% rise in net income to $833.1 million. The Paint Stores Group led sales growth with a 5.1% increase, while the Consumer Brands Group faced challenges with a 2.6% decline in net sales. The Performance Coatings Group saw a modest 1.7% increase in net sales, driven by growth in Packaging and Automotive Refinish.

Looking ahead, Sherwin-Williams has narrowed its full-year 2025 guidance, expecting a low-single-digit percentage increase in net sales compared to 2024. The company remains focused on executing its strategy, investing in growth opportunities, and maintaining a strong competitive position in the market.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue