Shenzhen Pagoda Receives CSRC Approval for H Share Conversion

Shenzhen Pagoda Industrial (Group) Corp. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2411) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Shenzhen Pagoda Industrial (Group) Corporation Limited has received approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) for the conversion of 85,448,554 Unlisted Shares into H Shares, which will be listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. This move is part of the company’s H Share Full Circulation plan, aimed at enhancing market liquidity and potentially increasing shareholder value, although the completion of the process is subject to further regulatory requirements.

More about Shenzhen Pagoda Industrial (Group) Corp. Ltd. Class H

Shenzhen Pagoda Industrial (Group) Corporation Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the industrial sector. The company is primarily focused on the circulation and trading of H Shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 7,159,546

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$3.83B

