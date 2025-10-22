Shenzhen Pagoda Receives Approval for Full Circulation of H Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Shenzhen Pagoda Industrial (Group) Corp. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2411) ) just unveiled an update.

Shenzhen Pagoda Industrial (Group) Corp. Ltd. has received approval from the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong for the listing and full circulation of 85,448,554 H Shares, which were converted from Unlisted Shares. This move, involving three participating shareholders, will result in a complete transition of the company’s share capital to H Shares, potentially increasing market liquidity and investor engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2411) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shenzhen Pagoda Industrial (Group) Corp. Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:2411 Stock Forecast page.

More about Shenzhen Pagoda Industrial (Group) Corp. Ltd. Class H

Shenzhen Pagoda Industrial (Group) Corp. Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates within the industrial sector, focusing on the production and distribution of various industrial products. The company is publicly listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, enhancing its market presence and accessibility to investors.

Average Trading Volume: 7,155,601

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$4B

For detailed information about 2411 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue