Shenzhen Investment Holdings Reports Decline in September Toll Revenues

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company ( (HK:0737) ) just unveiled an update.

In September 2025, Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited reported a decline in toll revenues across its three major expressways, with the GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Coastal Expressway experiencing decreases of 5%, 12%, and 6% respectively. The changes in the surrounding road network impacted traffic volumes, leading to varied year-on-year revenue changes. These provisional statistics, compiled from unaudited internal records, highlight potential challenges in maintaining revenue levels amidst infrastructure changes, urging stakeholders to exercise caution when interpreting these figures.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0737) stock is a Buy with a HK$2.00 price target.

More about Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on infrastructure development, particularly in the operation of expressways. It operates the GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and the Coastal Expressway (Shenzhen Section), with a market focus on toll revenue generation in the Hong Kong and Shenzhen regions.

Average Trading Volume: 200,379

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$5.58B



