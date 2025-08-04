Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development to Announce Mid-Year Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company ( (HK:0737) ).

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 15, 2025, to approve the financial results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, impacting stakeholders and potentially influencing its market position in the investment and development sector.

More about Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the investment and development sector. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with stock codes 737 (HKD counter) and 80737 (RMB counter). The company focuses on investment holdings and development projects in the Bay Area, a key economic region in China.

YTD Price Performance: 5.57%

Average Trading Volume: 147,913

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$5.67B

For a thorough assessment of 0737 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue