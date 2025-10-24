Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Announces Board Composition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company ( (HK:0737) ) is now available.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited has announced the composition of its Board of Directors and the roles of its members. The board includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with specific members serving on the audit, remuneration, and nomination committees. This announcement provides clarity on the governance structure, which is crucial for stakeholders to understand the company’s leadership dynamics.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0737) stock is a Buy with a HK$2.00 price target.

More about Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability. It operates in the investment and development sector, focusing on projects within the Bay Area, with its stock traded under the codes 737 (HKD counter) and 80737 (RMB counter).

Average Trading Volume: 200,379

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$5.58B

