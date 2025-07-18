Shenzhen Hepalink Advances H1710 Injection to Phase I Clinical Trial

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:9989) ) has provided an announcement.

Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. has announced the successful enrollment and initial dosing of the first subject in the Phase I clinical trial of its innovative drug, H1710 injection. This drug is a heparin derivative designed as a selective heparanase inhibitor, showing potential in treating advanced solid tumors. The trial aims to assess the safety and preliminary anti-tumor activity of H1710, marking a significant step in the company’s oncology research. Although this development is a milestone, it is not expected to immediately impact the company’s financial performance due to the inherent uncertainties and long timelines associated with clinical trials.

Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and production of heparin derivatives and other innovative drugs. The company is known for its work on anticoagulant products and is expanding its research into oncology treatments.

