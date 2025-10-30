Shenzhen Expressway Releases 2025 Q3 Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Shenzhen International Holdings ( (HK:0152) ).

Shenzhen Expressway Corporation Limited, a subsidiary of Shenzhen International Holdings Limited, has released its unaudited Third Quarterly Report for 2025. The report, prepared in accordance with Chinese regulatory requirements, emphasizes the accuracy and completeness of its financial disclosures, urging shareholders and investors to exercise caution in trading. The report is part of the company’s compliance with disclosure obligations under Hong Kong Stock Exchange rules.

More about Shenzhen International Holdings

Shenzhen International Holdings Limited operates in the infrastructure industry, focusing primarily on expressway development and management through its subsidiary, Shenzhen Expressway Corporation Limited.

