Shenzhen Dobot Corp Ltd Announces H Share Full Circulation Plan

Shenzhen Dobot Corp Ltd Class H ( (HK:2432) ) has issued an update.

Shenzhen Dobot Corp Ltd has announced the proposed implementation of H share full circulation, which involves converting 19,688,106 domestic unlisted shares into H shares, representing approximately 4.65% of the company’s total issued shares. This move is in line with the guidelines issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission and aims to enhance the liquidity of the company’s shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, potentially increasing market accessibility and investor interest.

More about Shenzhen Dobot Corp Ltd Class H

Shenzhen Dobot Corp Ltd is a company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the technology sector. It focuses on providing innovative solutions and services, with a particular emphasis on robotics and automation.

Average Trading Volume: 2,820,356

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

