Shenzhen Dobot Completes HK$1 Billion H Share Placement to Fuel Robotics Innovation

Shenzhen Dobot Corp Ltd Class H ( (HK:2432) ) has provided an announcement.

Shenzhen Dobot Corp Ltd has successfully completed the placement of 19.1 million new H shares, raising approximately HK$1,022.2 million. The proceeds will be used to advance technological research in intelligent robotics, pursue strategic investments, expand sales networks, and for general corporate purposes, positioning the company for growth and increased market penetration.

Shenzhen Dobot Corp Ltd is a company based in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the intelligent robotics industry. The company focuses on technological research and product innovation in intelligent robots, aiming to expand its market share and enhance its presence in the robotics field.

Average Trading Volume: 3,384,387

