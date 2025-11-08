SharkNinja’s Earnings Call: Strong Growth & Positive Outlook

SharkNinja, Inc. ((SN)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

SharkNinja, Inc. has delivered a robust earnings call, showcasing significant revenue growth, record gross margins, and successful international expansion. The company has demonstrated resilience by overcoming supply chain disruptions and managing tariff headwinds effectively. With an increased guidance for the full year, the overall sentiment is positive as SharkNinja continues to innovate and expand its product categories.

Strong Revenue Growth

SharkNinja reported a remarkable net sales growth of over 14% year-over-year, marking the tenth consecutive quarter of double-digit top-line growth, all of which is organic. This consistent growth trajectory underscores the company’s strong market position and effective business strategies.

Record Gross Margin

The company achieved a record high for GAAP gross margin since its U.S. listing, with adjusted gross margins expanding more than 90 basis points year-over-year to surpass 50%. This milestone highlights SharkNinja’s operational efficiency and cost management prowess.

International Expansion Success

International net sales growth accelerated to nearly 26% year-over-year, with significant contributions from the U.K. and Mexico. This expansion underscores the company’s successful penetration into new markets and its ability to cater to diverse consumer needs globally.

Product Innovation and Category Expansion

SharkNinja launched 25 new products, including the successful Ninja Fireside360, Shark Glam, and Shark FacialPro Glow, showcasing its ability to innovate across various consumer categories. This product diversification strategy is pivotal in maintaining the company’s competitive edge.

Increased Guidance for 2025

SharkNinja has raised its full-year net sales expectations to increase between 15% and 15.5%, with adjusted EBITDA projected to be between $1.115 billion to $1.125 billion. This optimistic outlook reflects the company’s confidence in sustaining its growth momentum.

Tariff Headwinds

Tariffs remain a dynamic challenge, with current levels persisting, including minimum rates of 20% for China and Vietnam. Despite these headwinds, SharkNinja has managed to mitigate their impact on its operations.

Supply Chain Disruptions

Earlier in the year, supply chain disruptions posed challenges; however, SharkNinja effectively navigated these issues, demonstrating its operational resilience and adaptability.

Forward-Looking Guidance

SharkNinja provided robust guidance for the remainder of 2025, anticipating net sales growth of 15% to 15.5% year-over-year. The company expects adjusted net income per diluted share to range from $5.05 to $5.15, with adjusted EBITDA projected to grow between 17.2% and 18.3%. Despite challenges such as tariffs, SharkNinja remains optimistic about its continued market outperformance and the upcoming holiday season.

In conclusion, SharkNinja’s earnings call reflects a positive outlook with strong performance metrics and strategic initiatives paving the way for future growth. The company’s resilience in overcoming challenges and its commitment to innovation and expansion are key takeaways from this quarter’s results.

