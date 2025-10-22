Share India Securities to Review Financials and Consider Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Share India Securities Ltd ( (IN:SHAREINDIA) ).

Share India Securities Limited has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on October 30, 2025, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025. The meeting will also discuss the potential issuance of foreign currency convertible bonds and the declaration of a second interim dividend for the financial year 2025-2026. The record date for determining shareholders’ eligibility for the dividend is set for November 6, 2025. This announcement could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

More about Share India Securities Ltd

Share India Securities Limited operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of services including stock exchange membership, depository participant services, mutual fund distribution, and research analysis. The company is a member of major Indian stock exchanges such as NSE, BSE, MCX, NCDEX, and MSEI, and is registered with SEBI as a research analyst and portfolio manager.

Average Trading Volume: 130,956

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 44.98B INR

