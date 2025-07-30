Share India Securities Releases Q1 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Share India Securities Ltd ( (IN:SHAREINDIA) ) is now available.

Share India Securities Limited announced its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Board of Directors approved these results, which include limited review reports and statements regarding the utilization and deviation of non-convertible debenture proceeds. This announcement is part of the company’s compliance with SEBI’s listing regulations, and it provides stakeholders with transparency regarding the company’s financial performance and management of financial instruments.

More about Share India Securities Ltd

Share India Securities Limited operates in the financial services industry, providing a range of services including brokerage, depository participant services, and portfolio management. The company is a member of major Indian stock exchanges such as NSE, BSE, MCX, NCDEX, and MSEI, and is also a registered mutual fund distributor and SEBI registered research analyst.

Average Trading Volume: 56,477

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 37.65B INR

