Share India Securities Announces Financial Results and Strategic Initiatives

Share India Securities Ltd ( (IN:SHAREINDIA) ) has issued an announcement.

Share India Securities Ltd announced several key developments following its board meeting on July 30, 2025. The company approved its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, declared an interim dividend, and plans to raise up to Rs. 300 Crores through debt securities. Additionally, the company will incorporate a new subsidiary, appoint secretarial auditors, and classify two senior management personnel. These actions reflect the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its financial position and expand its operational capabilities.

Share India Securities Ltd operates in the financial services industry, being a member of major stock exchanges such as NSE, BSE, MCX, NCDEX, and MSEI. The company is a depository participant with CDSL, a registered mutual fund distributor, and a SEBI registered research analyst and portfolio manager.

