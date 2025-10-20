Shanthi Gears Limited Sees Surge in Trading Volume

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shanthi Gears Limited ( (IN:SHANTIGEAR) ) has shared an announcement.

Shanthi Gears Limited has experienced a significant increase in trading volume, prompting the Exchange to seek further information from the company. This development highlights investor interest and could have implications for market perception and stakeholder engagement, although the company’s response is still pending.

More about Shanthi Gears Limited

Average Trading Volume: 5,491

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 39.17B INR

