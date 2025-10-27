Shanghai Pharmaceuticals’ Promising Phase II Study for Ovarian Cancer

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Class H ((SHPMF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co. is currently involved in a clinical study titled ‘A Multicenter, Randomized, Double-blind, Parallel-controlled Phase II Clinical Trial to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of B013 Combined With Paclitaxel in the Treatment of Platinum-resistant Recurrent Ovarian Cancer, Fallopian Tube Cancer, or Primary Peritoneal Cancer.’ The study aims to assess the effectiveness and safety of combining B013 with Paclitaxel for patients with platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, a condition known for its challenging treatment landscape.

The study is testing an experimental drug, B013, in combination with Paclitaxel. B013 is administered intravenously, with a dosing schedule designed to maximize its potential benefits in treating resistant ovarian cancer. Paclitaxel, a well-known chemotherapy drug, is also part of the treatment regimen, serving as a standard comparator.

This Phase II trial employs a randomized, double-blind, parallel-controlled design. Participants are randomly assigned to receive either the B013 combination or a placebo, with both participants and investigators blinded to the assignments. The primary goal is to evaluate treatment efficacy.

The study began on May 23, 2024, with primary completion expected soon. The latest update was submitted on January 24, 2025. These dates are crucial for investors tracking the study’s progress and potential market entry timelines.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Shanghai Pharmaceuticals’ stock performance, as successful results might enhance investor confidence and market position. Given the competitive landscape of ovarian cancer treatments, positive findings could position the company favorably against its peers.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

