Shanghai Junshi Biosciences’ Subsidiary Passes FDA Inspection, Bolstering U.S. Market Expansion

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1877) ) has shared an update.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Suzhou Union Biopharm Co., Ltd., has successfully passed an unannounced FDA on-site inspection for Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) compliance. This achievement marks the second successful FDA inspection for Suzhou Union, reinforcing the company’s high production standards and supporting its expansion strategy in the U.S. market. The successful inspection is expected to positively impact the company’s operations and strengthen its position in the global pharmaceutical industry.

More about Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. Class H

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company based in China, focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative drugs, particularly in the field of oncology. The company is known for its product, Toripalimab injection, and has a significant presence in various international markets, including the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Average Trading Volume: 11,766,082

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$39.23B

