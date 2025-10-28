Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Restructures Governance Framework

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co ( (HK:1385) ) has issued an update.

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Company Limited announced the abolition of its Supervisory Committee, transferring its duties to the Audit Committee of the Board. This change is part of a broader initiative to amend the company’s Articles of Association and align with new regulatory requirements, aiming to enhance corporate governance and operational efficiency.

More about Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Company Limited is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the microelectronics industry, focusing on the development and production of integrated circuits and related products.

