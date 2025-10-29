Shanghai Fosun Pharma Reports Q3 2025 Earnings with Profit Growth

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Class H ( (SFOSF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Class H presented to its investors.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. is a leading Chinese healthcare company engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It operates primarily in the pharmaceutical industry with a focus on innovation and high-end medical solutions.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical reported a slight decline in revenue but a notable increase in net profit attributable to shareholders. The company highlighted its continued focus on innovation and strategic asset optimization.

Key financial metrics showed a 5.46% decrease in quarterly revenue compared to the previous year, attributed to the impact of centralized drug procurement in China. However, the company achieved a 4.52% increase in net profit attributable to shareholders, driven by the sale of non-core assets and contributions from innovative drugs. Operating cash flow improved by 15.57% for the quarter, reflecting healthy cash management.

Strategically, Fosun Pharma continues to advance its innovative drug pipeline, with significant progress in the development and approval of new treatments, including the approval of a new indication for its small molecule CDK4/6 inhibitor in China. The company also expanded its presence in the nuclear medicine sector through the establishment of a dedicated platform.

Looking ahead, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical remains committed to driving long-term growth through innovation, operational efficiency, and strategic investments. The management is optimistic about the company’s ability to navigate market challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the healthcare sector.

