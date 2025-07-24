Shanghai Conant Optical Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results and Dividend Decision

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shanghai Conant Optical Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2276) ) has shared an update.

Shanghai Conant Optical Co., Ltd. announced that its board of directors will hold a meeting on August 8, 2025, to consider and approve the unaudited interim results for the first half of 2025 and discuss the potential payment of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and potential returns, impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

Shanghai Conant Optical Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the optical industry. The company focuses on the production and distribution of optical products, serving various market segments with its range of offerings.

Average Trading Volume: 2,281,232

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$20.66B

