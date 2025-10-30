Shanghai Bio-heart’s Iberis® RDN System Gains UK Registration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Shanghai Bio-Heart Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2185) ) is now available.

Shanghai Bio-heart Biological Technology Co., Ltd. announced the successful registration of its Iberis® RDN system with the UK’s Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency. This development, supported by a strategic partnership with Biosensors International Group, Ltd., enhances the company’s market presence across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The Iberis® RDN system is noted for being the only globally approved renal denervation product with both transradial and transfemoral approaches, offering safer and more cost-effective outpatient procedures.

More about Shanghai Bio-Heart Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Class H

Shanghai Bio-heart Biological Technology Co., Ltd. is a company based in China, focusing on the development of medical technologies. A key product is the Iberis® Multi-Electrode Renal Artery Radiofrequency Ablation Catheter System, which is used for renal denervation procedures. The company operates in the healthcare sector, aiming to improve patient care through innovative medical solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 2,431,469

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.97B

Find detailed analytics on 2185 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue