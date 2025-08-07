Shandong Weigao Group Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co ( (HK:1066) ) has provided an update.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 27, 2025, to discuss and approve the unaudited interim results for the first half of the year and consider the declaration of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and potential shareholder returns, impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1066) stock is a Buy with a HK$6.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co stock, see the HK:1066 Stock Forecast page.

More about Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co is a company operating in the medical polymer industry, focusing on producing medical devices and related products. The company is based in Weihai, Shandong, China, and serves the healthcare sector with a range of medical solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 12,065,815

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$31.29B

