Shandong International Trust Announces EGM and Closure of Member Registers

Shandong International Trust Corp. Class H ( (HK:1697) ) has shared an update.

Shandong International Trust Co., Ltd. has announced the closure of its registers of members in preparation for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled for August 27, 2025. This meeting will allow holders of H shares and domestic shares to attend and vote, with the registration period for share transfers closing on August 21, 2025. This announcement is significant as it outlines the procedural steps for shareholder engagement, potentially impacting the company’s governance and decision-making processes.

Shandong International Trust Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the financial services industry. The company focuses on providing trust services and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1697.

Average Trading Volume: 461,379

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.93B

