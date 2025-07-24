Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. Secures Shareholder Approval for Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1787) ) just unveiled an update.

Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. announced the successful passage of resolutions at its 2025 Second Extraordinary General Meeting and class meetings for A and H shares. The resolutions, which were approved by a significant majority of shareholders, extend the validity period for the issuance of A shares to target subscribers and grant the board full discretion to manage related matters. This development is expected to enhance the company’s strategic flexibility in capital management and strengthen its market position.

More about Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. Class H

Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in the mining and production of gold. The company operates within the mining industry and focuses on the extraction and processing of gold, catering to both domestic and international markets.

