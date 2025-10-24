Shandong Chenming Paper to Review Nine-Month Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1812) ).

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for October 30, 2025, to review and approve the unaudited financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and potentially influence its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Co., Ltd. Class H

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the paper manufacturing industry. The company is involved in the production and distribution of paper products, serving various market segments.

Average Trading Volume: 3,454,847

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$4.73B

