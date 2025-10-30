Shandong Chenming Paper Reports Significant Financial Losses in Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1812) ) has provided an update.

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Co., Ltd. has released its unaudited third quarterly report for 2025, revealing significant financial challenges. The company reported a dramatic decrease in revenue by 79.10% and a net loss attributable to shareholders of RMB 2.15 billion, marking a 191.02% decline compared to the previous year. The report highlights a substantial decrease in net cash flows from operating activities by 70.53% and a significant drop in owners’ equity by 65.08%, indicating ongoing financial difficulties and potential implications for stakeholders.

More about Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Co., Ltd. Class H

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the paper manufacturing industry. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on producing various paper products.

Average Trading Volume: 3,217,183

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$4.63B

See more data about 1812 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue