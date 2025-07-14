Shandong Chenming Paper Issues 2025 Interim Profit Warning Amid Operational Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1812) ) has shared an announcement.

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Co., Ltd. has issued a profit warning for the interim results of 2025, forecasting a significant net loss due to the shutdown and maintenance of major production bases. The company is actively working to improve its financial situation by enhancing equipment efficiency, managing cash flow, and securing support from financial institutions and government authorities to resume operations and stabilize its business.

More about Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Co., Ltd. Class H

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily operating in the paper industry. The company focuses on the production and sale of paper products, and it is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

YTD Price Performance: -41.60%

Average Trading Volume: 1,733,137

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$4.2B

See more insights into 1812 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

