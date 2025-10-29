Shandong Chenming Paper Announces Board Composition and Committee Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1812) ) has provided an announcement.

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, detailing the roles and functions of each member. This announcement includes the structure of four special board committees, which are crucial for the company’s governance and strategic decision-making, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence.

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Co., Ltd. Class H

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company based in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the paper manufacturing industry. The company focuses on producing a variety of paper products and has a significant presence in the market.

Average Trading Volume: 3,244,521

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$4.69B

