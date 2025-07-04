Shaftesbury Capital Sees Increase in Major Shareholder Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Shaftesbury Capital ( (GB:SHC) ) is now available.

Shaftesbury Capital PLC has announced a change in major holdings, with Public Investment Corporation SOC Limited, based in Pretoria, South Africa, increasing its voting rights in the company from 2.077% to 3.034%. This acquisition of voting rights signifies a notable shift in the company’s shareholder structure, potentially impacting its governance and strategic decisions.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SHC) stock is a Buy with a £165.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shaftesbury Capital stock, see the GB:SHC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SHC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SHC is a Outperform.

Shaftesbury Capital’s strong leasing performance and strategic partnerships significantly bolster its growth outlook, while solid financials and attractive valuation metrics provide a sound investment case. The technical indicators, although showing overbought conditions, confirm positive momentum in the stock price.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:SHC stock, click here.

More about Shaftesbury Capital

Average Trading Volume: 4,102,515

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.95B

See more data about SHC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue