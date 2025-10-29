SGX RegCo Advances Disclosure-Based Regulatory Regime

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Singapore Exchange ( (SG:S68) ) has shared an update.

SGX RegCo has implemented new measures to advance Singapore towards a more disclosure-based regulatory regime, aligning with developed markets and supported by industry feedback. The company is also seeking feedback on proposed rule changes to consolidate listing review functions under SGX RegCo, as per the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s proposal. These initiatives aim to strengthen Singapore’s position as a leading international capital markets hub by improving liquidity, valuations, and market efficiency while maintaining high regulatory standards. SGX RegCo’s approach focuses on reducing regulatory friction, enhancing investor trust, and ensuring robust disclosures in the listing process.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:S68) stock is a Hold with a S$16.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Singapore Exchange stock, see the SG:S68 Stock Forecast page.

More about Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Regulation Pte. Ltd. (SGX RegCo) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore Exchange Limited, operating within the financial services industry. It focuses on regulatory functions related to the Singapore Exchange, aiming to enhance market efficiency and governance standards.

Average Trading Volume: 2,106,041

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$18.38B

See more insights into S68 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue