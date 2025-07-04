SG Holdings Co. Announces Treasury Share Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SG Holdings Co ( (JP:9143) ) has issued an announcement.

SG Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced the acquisition of 2,165,800 treasury shares valued at JPY 3,394,454,300 through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange during June 2025. This acquisition is part of a broader plan approved by the Board of Directors to acquire up to 55,000,000 shares, with a total value of up to JPY 75 billion, by the end of December 2025. The move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value and optimizing capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9143) stock is a Hold with a Yen1520.00 price target.

More about SG Holdings Co

Average Trading Volume: 1,879,018

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen1008.5B



