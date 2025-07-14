SFP Holdings Reports Mixed Q1 Results, Projects Growth for FY 2026

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SFP Holdings Co.Ltd. ( (JP:3198) ) has provided an update.

SFP Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a slight increase in net sales for the three months ending May 31, 2025, but experienced declines in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent compared to the previous year. Despite these declines, the company forecasts growth in net sales and profits for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2026, indicating a positive outlook for future financial performance.

SFP Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the dining industry and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company focuses on providing dining services, and its market focus is primarily within Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 32,201

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen50.58B

