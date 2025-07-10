Seven & I Holdings Announces Strategic Subsidiary Transfer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Seven & I Holdings Co ( (JP:3382) ) just unveiled an update.

Seven & I Holdings Co., Ltd. announced the transfer of 29 companies, including 22 subsidiaries and 7 affiliates, to a subsidiary of Bain Capital’s acquisition purpose company. This strategic move affects the company’s fiscal year 2025 performance forecasts, reflecting only the first-half performance of these companies. Additionally, Seven Bank and its subsidiaries have been excluded from consolidation, impacting the company’s financial reporting. These changes are expected to influence the company’s operations and financial structure significantly.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3382) stock is a Hold with a Yen2800.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Seven & I Holdings Co stock, see the JP:3382 Stock Forecast page.

More about Seven & I Holdings Co

Seven & I Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the retail industry, focusing on convenience stores, superstores, and financial services. The company is known for its domestic and overseas convenience store operations, as well as its financial services through subsidiaries like Seven Bank.

Average Trading Volume: 6,555,404

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen5708.5B

See more insights into 3382 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue