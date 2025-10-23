Seven Bank Issues New Series of Corporate Bonds to Bolster Financial Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Seven Bank, Ltd. ( (JP:8410) ) has shared an announcement.

Seven Bank, Ltd. has announced the issuance of its 15th, 16th, and 17th series of unsecured straight corporate bonds, amounting to a total of 50 billion yen. This move is part of the bank’s strategy to strengthen its financial position and enhance its capital structure, with the bonds being offered publicly and rated AA- by Rating and Investment Information, Inc.

More about Seven Bank, Ltd.

Seven Bank, Ltd. operates in the financial industry, primarily focusing on providing banking services. The company is known for its network of ATMs and financial products tailored to meet the needs of its customers in Japan.

