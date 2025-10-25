Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd. Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd. ( (IN:SESHAPAPER) ) has issued an announcement.

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd. announced its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The results, approved by the Board of Directors, show a decrease in total income compared to the previous year, with revenue from operations and other income both declining. Despite this, the company managed to maintain profitability, although at a reduced level compared to the previous year. The announcement provides insights into the company’s operational performance and financial health, which are crucial for stakeholders to assess its market positioning and future prospects.

More about Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd.

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd. operates in the paper industry, focusing on the production and distribution of paper and board products. The company is based in Tamil Nadu, India, and serves a wide range of markets with its diverse product offerings.

Average Trading Volume: 1,760

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 16.05B INR

