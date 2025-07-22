ServisFirst Bancshares Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results

ServisFirst Bancshares ( (SFBS) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information ServisFirst Bancshares presented to its investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, operates as a bank holding company providing a range of financial services through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank across several southeastern U.S. states. The company focuses on commercial and consumer lending, deposit services, and electronic banking solutions.

In the second quarter of 2025, ServisFirst Bancshares reported a notable increase in adjusted diluted earnings per share, reaching $1.21, marking a 27% rise from the same quarter in 2024. The bank also experienced significant loan growth, with an increase of $346 million, or 11% annualized, during the quarter, while maintaining a strong liquidity position with $1.7 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included an improved net interest margin of 3.10%, up from 2.92% in the previous quarter, and a return on average common stockholders’ equity of 14.56%. The company’s book value per share rose by 14% year-over-year to $31.52, reflecting strong equity growth. Despite a slight decrease in net income compared to the first quarter of 2025, the year-over-year growth was robust at 17.8%.

The bank’s strategic focus on asset repricing and loan growth has positively impacted its financial performance, as highlighted by CFO David Sparacio’s comments on expected continued improvements in net interest margins over the next two years. Additionally, the company reported a decrease in non-interest income due to a loss on the sale of debt securities, which was part of a portfolio restructuring effort.

Looking ahead, ServisFirst Bancshares remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, supported by a favorable banking environment and strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing profitability and shareholder value.

