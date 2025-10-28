Service Properties Sells California Hotel for $27.5M

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Service Properties ( (SVC) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 22, 2025, Service Properties Trust (SVC) sold a hotel in California for $27.5 million as part of a larger agreement to sell 113 hotels for a total of $913.3 million. To date, SVC has sold 41 hotels for $316.8 million and plans to sell the remaining 72 hotels by the end of 2025. The proceeds from these sales are expected to be used to repay debt. The sales of 15 hotels in the 45 Hotel Sale Portfolio have been significant enough to require pro forma financial information, reflecting the company’s financial position as of June 30, 2025.

Spark’s Take on SVC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SVC is a Neutral.

Service Properties Trust faces significant financial challenges with negative profitability and high leverage, which are the most impactful factors on its stock score. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, further weighing down the score. Valuation concerns due to negative earnings and a modest dividend yield add to the risks. While there are strategic efforts to improve financial health, the overall outlook remains cautious.

More about Service Properties

Average Trading Volume: 1,350,548

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $395.5M

