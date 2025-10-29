Seritage Declares Dividend for Preferred Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Seritage ( (SRG) ) has provided an update.

On October 29, 2025, Seritage Growth Properties’ Board of Trustees declared a cash dividend of $0.4375 per share for its 7.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares. This dividend is scheduled for payment on January 15, 2026, to shareholders recorded by December 31, 2025.

Spark’s Take on SRG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SRG is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is heavily influenced by Seritage’s poor financial performance, which poses significant risks to its sustainability. While technical indicators show some positive momentum, the company’s negative valuation metrics further weigh down the score.

