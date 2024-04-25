Serica Energy Advances Buyback Program

Serica Energy (GB:SQZ) has released an update.

Serica Energy PLC has actively engaged in its share buyback program, purchasing 188,876 ordinary shares, which will be held in treasury, as part of a strategy announced on April 24, 2024. This move has adjusted the total number of voting rights in the company to 393,279,532 ordinary shares. The buyback occurred on the London Stock Exchange with Peel Hunt LLP as the broker, with share prices ranging from 198.3 to 204.6 pence per share.

