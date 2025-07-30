Serial Achieva Limited Anticipates Lower Net Loss for 1H2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Serial System Ltd ( (SG:S69) ) has shared an update.

Serial Achieva Limited, along with its subsidiaries, is expected to report a net loss for the first half of 2025. Despite improved sales and gross profit from its Malaysia subsidiary and positive contributions from its newly operational Thailand subsidiary, corporate office expenses have led to the anticipated loss. The company highlights that excluding exceptional items from a previous reverse takeover, the net loss is expected to be lower compared to the same period in 2024. Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when trading shares, as the financial results are yet to be finalized and will be announced by August 14, 2025.

