Seres Therapeutics Reports Q2 Results and Leadership Change

Seres Therapeutics ( (MCRB) ) has shared an announcement.

On August 6, 2025, Seres Therapeutics reported its second quarter financial results and business updates. The company is actively pursuing partnerships and other deal structures to secure capital for the clinical advancement of SER-155, a product aimed at preventing bloodstream infections in high-risk patients. Seres has submitted a Phase 2 study protocol to the FDA and is anticipating feedback to finalize the protocol. The company also received a $25 million payment from Nestlé Health Science and appointed new co-CEOs, Thomas DesRosier and Marella Thorell, following the departure of former CEO Eric Shaff.

The most recent analyst rating on (MCRB) stock is a Buy with a $200.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Seres Therapeutics stock, see the MCRB Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MCRB is a Neutral.

Seres Therapeutics’ overall score reflects significant financial challenges with unstable revenue, high debt, and negative cash flows. Technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, while valuation is affected by negative earnings. The earnings call provided some optimism with SER-155 progress and financial improvements, but uncertainties remain. Overall, the stock score indicates caution due to financial instability and bearish technical trends.

More about Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics is a leading company in the live biotherapeutics industry, focusing on developing products for the prevention and treatment of infections and inflammatory diseases. The company is engaged in advancing its product candidates, such as SER-155, for applications in hematological malignancies and immune diseases.

Average Trading Volume: 116,002

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $122.2M

