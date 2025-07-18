Sequoia Financial Group Announces Change in Substantial Holder’s Interests

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Sequoia Financial Group Ltd. ( (AU:SEQ) ).

Sequoia Financial Group Ltd has announced a change in the interests of a substantial holder, The Australian Wealth Advisors Group Limited, which now holds a reduced voting power in the company. The voting power has decreased from 18.02% to 15.23%, indicating a significant divestment in the company’s ordinary shares. This change in voting power could impact Sequoia Financial Group’s shareholder dynamics and influence within the company, potentially affecting its strategic decisions and stakeholder relationships.

Average Trading Volume: 248,246

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$43.57M

