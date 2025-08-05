Senzime Expands TetraGraph Installations in Leading US Hospital System

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Senzime AB ( (SE:SEZI) ) has provided an update.

Senzime has achieved a significant milestone by securing the installation of its TetraGraph system across all sites of a top-ranked US hospital system. This expansion is expected to impact approximately 15,000 patients annually, reinforcing Senzime’s position in the market and aligning with clinical guidelines for neuromuscular monitoring. The TetraGraph system, developed through over 40 years of research, offers proprietary capabilities that enhance patient safety and compliance with clinical standards.

Senzime is a leading medical device company established in 1999, specializing in precision-based monitoring systems that enhance perioperative patient safety and outcomes. Their flagship product, the TetraGraph system, is used globally for accurate neuromuscular transmission monitoring during surgery. Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on Nasdaq Stockholm and the US OTCQX Market.

Average Trading Volume: 393,377

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK1.1B

